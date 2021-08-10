Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.99. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 9,735 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.14%.

In related news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $27,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,010,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,196,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $289,970 in the last 90 days. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Lifeway Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.