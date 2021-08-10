Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $150.00 at TD Securities

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.