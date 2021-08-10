Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.
Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 180,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.
Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.