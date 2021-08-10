Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 180,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $181.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 41,000.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

