LinkEye Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. LinkEye has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

