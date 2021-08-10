Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,190.00

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and last traded at GBX 2,180 ($28.48), with a volume of 115466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,833.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other news, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 82,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,769 ($23.11), for a total value of £1,453,162.74 ($1,898,566.42).

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

