Liquity Price Reaches $7.05 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00015510 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $59.15 million and $1.51 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00160575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00146408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,476.34 or 1.00017208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.06 or 0.00816074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,387,129 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

