Litecoin Plus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $99.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $145,658.92 and approximately $99.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.88 or 1.00004574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00030223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00068215 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

