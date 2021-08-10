Lithium Americas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 61,390 call options on the company. This is an increase of 792% compared to the typical volume of 6,879 call options.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

NYSE:LAC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 590,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

