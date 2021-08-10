LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.43. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. 9,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,692. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.