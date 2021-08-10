LiveXLive Media (LIVX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) will be releasing its Q1 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect LiveXLive Media to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter. LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.11% and a negative return on equity of 657.43%.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.25. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIVX. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

