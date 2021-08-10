Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

