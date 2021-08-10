Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 900 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 156.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $197.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

