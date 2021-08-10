Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.21 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 150.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

