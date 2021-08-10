Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,398,000.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,333 shares of company stock worth $6,503,967.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

A stock opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $156.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

