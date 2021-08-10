Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 53.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after buying an additional 993,175 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock worth $75,748,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $484.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.63. The company has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $493.76.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.