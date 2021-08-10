Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.13% of Atkore worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $19,510,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.40.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

