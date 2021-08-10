Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Lucid Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 911.59 $69.78 million ($0.63) -16.32 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Workhorse Group and Lucid Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Lucid Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 83.20%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Lucid Group.

Summary

Workhorse Group beats Lucid Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems. The company was founded by Stephen S. Burns on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, OH.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.