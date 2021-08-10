Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $8.48. Lufax shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 217,187 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06.

LU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lufax by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 659,107 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $1,636,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $8,197,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

