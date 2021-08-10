Lufax (NYSE:LU) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE LU traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.96. 884,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.38.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,342,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,574,000 after buying an additional 1,055,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,252,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,825,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Lufax by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,175,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after buying an additional 651,499 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lufax by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,134,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,038,000 after acquiring an additional 151,186 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

