Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 107.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.31.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $407.64 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.63.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.