Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $15.03

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $14.54. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

