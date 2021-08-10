Maecenas Market Capitalization Tops $256,916.85 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Maecenas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 40% higher against the dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $256,916.85 and approximately $415.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

