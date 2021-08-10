MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,892. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

