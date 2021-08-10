MAI Capital Management Buys 1,810 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,489 shares of company stock worth $44,248,809. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,060. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $479.27.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

