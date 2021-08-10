MAI Capital Management Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,190. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $187.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.