MAI Capital Management Purchases 13,640 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.8% of MAI Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,884,254. The stock has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

