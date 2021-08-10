Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%.

Malvern Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLVF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

