ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.