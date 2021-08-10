ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr Sells 3,282 Shares of Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $278,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MANT opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.
