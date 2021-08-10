Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,404,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,774,000 after buying an additional 191,442 shares during the period. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

