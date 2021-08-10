Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$19.12 price target (down from C$29.00) on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.