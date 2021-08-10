Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,516. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

