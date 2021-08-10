Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

NYSE COF opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.74.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

