Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.66 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

