Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 9,738 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,447 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

