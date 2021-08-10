Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 197 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,607 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after acquiring an additional 171,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $332.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $334.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

