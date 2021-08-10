Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 336 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $360.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.71. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

