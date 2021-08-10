Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 92 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $382.42 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

