Mass General Brigham Inc Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. DocuSign comprises approximately 0.3% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,544 shares of company stock worth $33,941,704. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.30. 37,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,639. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.87, a PEG ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $310.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

