Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE MTRN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 67,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

