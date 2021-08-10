Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,833 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,197,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 159,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

