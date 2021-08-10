MBE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MBE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,584 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,770 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37.

