MBE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $43.29. 60,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

