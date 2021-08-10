McLean Asset Management Corp Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,060,094 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 170,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after purchasing an additional 137,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,899,000 after purchasing an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

