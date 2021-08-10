McLean Asset Management Corp Has $419,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $257.19. 7,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

