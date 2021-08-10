McLean Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,701,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $335,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000.

DFAS traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $57.90. 47,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,766. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $59.68.

