MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Raised to $32.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.