MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Raised to $32.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
MD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.
MD stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
