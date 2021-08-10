Melrose Industries Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 26th (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

