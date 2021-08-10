Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.17.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.