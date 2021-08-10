Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of MCG opened at $13.99 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

