MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $982,180.49

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $982,180.49 and $455.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.93 or 0.00849636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00041414 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

